New visitor restrictions at Franciscan Health hospitals; COVID-19 testing begins at Franciscan Health Crown Point

As part of our effort to minimize the spread of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, Franciscan Health has instituted new visitor restrictions at its hospitals in Lake County.

Starting Tuesday, March 17, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Dyer, Hammond and Munster will allow one healthy adult visitor for patients in these departments only:

· Pediatrics

· Family Birth Center/NICU

· Emergency Department

· Outpatient Surgery

· End of Life

All visitors will be screened for signs of illness. Persons in any of the following categories will not be allowed to visit:

· Have taken high-risk air travel or have been on a cruise ship in the last 14 days.

· Have had contact with or have someone in their home who had contact with a person with a confirmed or highly suspected case of COVID-19.

· Under the age of 18.

· Have symptoms of a respiratory infection such as cough or shortness of breath.

· Have a fever or signs of a fever (chills) in the past 24 hours or have temperature of 100.4 or greater.

Manned screening stations will be set up at the following entrances for visitors:

· Crown Point: Main entrance, Outpatient entrance, Emergency Department entrance

· Dyer: Main entrance, Emergency Department entrance, Outpatient Center entrance

· Hammond: Main entrance, parking garage entrance, Dialysis and Wound Care

· Munster: Emergency Department entrance, Cancer Center entrance

This week, Franciscan Health Crown Point, 1201 S. Main St., also began offering outpatient testing for COVID-19 from 10AM to 6PM, Monday through Friday, outside the Emergency Department. A physician’s order and pre-registration is required to be tested. Patients must call (219) 681-6912 prior to arrival to pre-register.

To minimize unnecessary exposure, testing will be completed in the patient’s car. Patients should not enter the Emergency Department for testing. The patient’s physician will notify them with test results within three to four days. COVID-19 is a viral illness, and treatment is rest, drinking fluids and medication that reduces fever. You can protect yourself from transmission of the virus by washing your hands often, avoiding close contact with others, staying home if sick, covering coughs and sneezes and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.

This is a public health issue, and it is our intent to protect the health and safety of our patients, our visitors and our employees. In doing so, we can reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19, flu and other seasonal-related medical issues.

Those with general questions about coronavirus can find resources online, which are updated regularly, including:

· The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov

· The Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/isdh

· Franciscan Health at franciscanhealth.org/COVID-19.