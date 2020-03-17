Not live from New York…’Saturday Night Live’ suspends amid COVID-19 concerns

NBCUniversal(NEW YORK) — With the COVID-19 forcing the suspension of numerous film and TV projects, Saturday Night Live announced that they will not move forward with their next three scheduled shows.

Variety reports that SNL was originally set to return on March 28 with Dua Lipa as their musical guest and John Krasinski as host, but will postpone the next three episodes due to COVID-19 concerns.

There’s no official word yet about when or if the show will return before its scheduled summer hiatus.

