Patrick’s Grille Announces Curb Side Service & Employee Give-Back

Michigan City, IN – March 17, 2020 – Patrick’s Grille, a fining dining restaurant in Michigan City, announced today that they will be providing curb side pick-up service at their location at 4125 Franklin Street. Julie Krause, General Manager of PWE Hospitality, said, “Patrick’s Grille will provide curb side service during the mandated closing through March 31st of all Indiana restaurants ordered by Governor Holcomb.” In addition, Patrick’s Grille will be giving 10% of the to-go orders and all tips to the restaurant’s employees who are on temporary leave during this difficult time. Curb side service is available Tuesday through Friday, 11am to 6pm. Please visit PatricksGrille.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page for the extensive to-go menu. Call 219.873.9401 to place an order.