Patton Oswalt delivers hilarious stand-up set from front yard amid quarantine

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — In the midst of widespread quarantine and social distancing, Patton Oswalt is still doing what he does best — delivering the laughs.

On Monday, the 51-year-old comedian shared a video of himself delivering a stand-up set from his front yard.

“All right, folks. Thanks for staying in tonight. I hope you guys are isolating and securing in place,” Oswalt began. “This COVID-19, I tell ya. I didn’t see COVID 1 through 18, so I don’t really know what this is all about.”

“But hey, you know, great time to catch up on your streaming stuff,” he continued as the camera pans over to show two of the actor’s neighbors watching from across the street.

The funniest punch line of all, though, comes from Oswalt’s 10-year-old daughter, who, after she’s addressed, amusingly yelled to her father, “You suck!”

Like a true pro, Oswalt didn’t let a heckler stop the show.

“All right, let’s uh… you know, folks, let’s be sure to tip your food delivery people, but don’t touch them. Don’t touch them. And… I’ll be here for another 40 minutes.”

Oswalt explained that he was inspired to make the short clip because of what he’s seen over happen over in Italy. The country is currently lockdown due to COVID-19 coronavirus but videos have emerged of residents keeping in good spirits by singing songs and playing games.

“Watching the videos from Italy inspired me,” he captioned the Twitter video. “Entertainers must offer hope & humor to their neighbors in this time of quarantine.”

