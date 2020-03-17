Purdue Northwest to continue remote learning through the end of spring semester

In response to the rapidly changing situation with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and to support the public health response of the community, Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will be moving to remote learning for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester, including the final exam period.

The measures were announced in a message from Chancellor Thomas L. Keon to all students, faculty and staff.