Valparaiso Police Restricting Public Access

The Valparaiso Police are restricting public access to the police station until further notice. The Records Division will remain staffed and can be contacted at 219-462-2135, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Records will then be able to direct all inquiries regarding police business and release of information. Police officers will continue to patrol and be available for all calls for service and community needs.