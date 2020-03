1 dead, 1 hurt in St Patrick’s Day shooting at pub

Authorities say one woman was killed and another injured in a shooting on St. Patrick’s Day at an Irish pub in southeast Texas

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

1 dead, 1 hurt in St Patrick’s Day shooting at pub

Authorities say one woman was killed and another injured in a shooting on St. Patrick’s Day at an Irish pub in southeast Texas