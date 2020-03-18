5.7 magnitude quake felt by millions in Salt Lake City
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has shaken shook Salt Lake City area, knocked out power to some homes and brought the city’s light rail system to a halt
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
5.7 magnitude quake felt by millions in Salt Lake City
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has shaken shook Salt Lake City area, knocked out power to some homes and brought the city’s light rail system to a halt
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.