COVID-19 testing facility is now open Franciscan Health Michigan City-YOU NEED A DOCTOR’S ORDER-see below

The COVID-19 testing facility is now up and running at our Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital and has already tested its first patient this morning. The testing station is located at a trailer on the far east side of the hospital’s main parking lot and is identified with signage. Once again, I want to emphasize that patients MUST have a doctor’s order to obtain a test and must pre-register by calling (219) 877-1474 prior to arrival.