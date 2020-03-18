Michigan City Transit Update

Effective immediately, the Michigan City Transit is temporarily suspending the payment of fares until May 1, 2020. The Transit System will be limiting ridership to fifteen (15) passengers per bus and is emphasizing that passengers utilize the Transit System for essential travel only. In addition, the Triangle Transit System will temporarily be reduced to one (1) route.

The City will post updates on facility closures and other information on our website www.emichigancity.com and will place updates on our Facebook page, “My Michigan City”.