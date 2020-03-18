Proposed UN resolution would support Sudan’s peace efforts

A proposed U.N. Security Council resolution would replace the joint U.N.-African Union peacekeeping force in Sudan’s restive Darfur region with a U.N. political and peace-building mission

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Proposed UN resolution would support Sudan’s peace efforts

A proposed U.N. Security Council resolution would replace the joint U.N.-African Union peacekeeping force in Sudan’s restive Darfur region with a U.N. political and peace-building mission