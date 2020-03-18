White House, media team up for virus public service campaign

First lady Melania Trump and top infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci will take part in public service messages aimed at informing Americans about the coronavirus

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

White House, media team up for virus public service campaign

First lady Melania Trump and top infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci will take part in public service messages aimed at informing Americans about the coronavirus