Government response updates: Trump heads to FEMA amid hospital equipment shortages

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead(WASHINGTON) — As the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus passes 9,000 in the U.S. Thursday morning, and the northern border to Canada closes to nonessential travel, President Donald Trump prepares to visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters Thursday, while his GOP allies enter negotiations for “phase three” of coronavirus relief measures.

The negotiations come as healthcare workers across the country complain they’re grappling with CDC guidelines on personal protective equipment as supplies like masks and gloves dwindle — and amid alarming data that the disease is hitting younger people harder than projected.

Expected to be one of the largest emergency spending packages in American history, the $1 trillion “phase three” that the White House and Republicans are proposing breaks down to: $500 billion for two rounds of $250 billion of direct payments for Americans to go out around April 6 and May 18; $300 billion to help small businesses meet payroll; $50 billion for the airlines; and $150 billion for loans and loan guarantees for other parts of the economy.

Trump signed “phase two” of coronavirus economic relief Wednesday night after the Senate overwhelmingly passed the House-backed bill. It ensures free COVID-19 testing, paid leave for some workers, bolsters unemployment insurance, increases spending on health insurance for the poor and adds $1 billion in food aid.

On Wednesday Trump also signed — but said he had not yet invoked — a rarely used emergency power called the Defense Production Act, which gives the president the power to direct civilian businesses to help meet orders for products necessary for the national defense.

In a written statement Thursday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on the president to “immediately use the powers” of the DPA to mass produce and distribute critical supplies.

“The President must immediately use the powers of the Defense Production Act to mass produce and coordinate distribution of these critical supplies, before the need worsens and the shortages become even more dire,” she said. “There is not a day to lose.”



Here are Thursday’s most significant developments in Washington:

The White House coronavirus task force is scheduled to hold a briefing at 11 a.m.

Trump is scheduled to visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA Headquarters in the afternoon

Pelosi calls on Trump to invoke Defense Production Act powers: ‘There is not a day to lose’

Trump signed “phase two” of coronavirus relief measures, enters “phase three,” negotiations which includes a proposal to send relief checks directly to Americans

At least two members of Congress have tested positive for COVID-19

Here is how developments unfolded on Thursday.

Mnuchin says $1000 checks to most adults + $500 per child

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gave an update to the White House’s proposal to send money directly to Americans affected by COVID-19, saying the White House aims to send $1,000 checks to most adult Americans and an additional $500 per child, in a phone interview Thursday morning with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo.

“The plan is 500 billion dollars in two tranches. The first one would be $1,000 per person, $500 dollars per child,” Mnuchin said. “As soon as Congress passes this, we get this out in three weeks.”

Mnuchin went on to say another round of identical payments would be sent out six weeks after that, if the country was still experiencing a national emergency.

It’s one part of the trillion dollar plan in “phase 3″ of the federal government’s economic response to offset COVID-19.



Birx gets a space in the West Wing

Ambassador Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, got office space in the West Wing, according to White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere.

Birx raised concerns on Wednesday about reports coming out of Italy and France showing “some young people getting seriously ill and very seriously ill in the ICUs” — a threat the administration appears to be taking seriously.

“We have not seen any significant mortality in the children, but we are concerned about the early reports coming out of Italy and France,” Birx said. “Even if it’s a rare occurrence, it may be seen more frequently in that group, and be evident now.”

Politico first reported the news this morning.



Trump continues to cast himself as a “wartime president”

In his first tweet of the day, President Trump said, “We are going to WIN, sooner rather than later!”

Trump said in Wednesday’s coronavirus task force briefing he is fighting an “invisible enemy.”

