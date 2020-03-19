Grandma gets 95th birthday surprise from safe distance amid coronavirus pandemic

Sara Byrne/Instagram(SYRACUSE, N.Y.) — A 95-year-old in self-quarantine received a surprise birthday visit from family during the global coronavirus crisis.

On March 18, Kathleen “Katie” Byrne of Syracuse, New York, was greeted at a safe distance by loved ones singing “Happy Birthday.”

Her granddaughter, Sara Byrne, also a Syracuse resident, shared video of the moment on Instagram where it was viewed by thousands.

She went on, “We were just giving her well wishes, letting her know we were thinking about her.”

Katie Byrne has 7 sons, 22 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Her 95th birthday party was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis and has been keeping a safe distance from others.

The CDC says older adults are at higher risk and health officials in several states have recommended the elderly stay home as the crisis continues.

Sara Byrne and her cousin, Caitlin Byrne, along with 18 other family members stood on Katie’s lawn holding signs to celebrate her special day.

Sara said her grandmother was thrilled with the surprise.

