India hangs 4 men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape

Four convicts have been hanged for the 2012 gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a moving bus in New Delhi

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

India hangs 4 men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape

Four convicts have been hanged for the 2012 gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student on a moving bus in New Delhi