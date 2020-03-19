LAPORTE COUNTY COURTS ACTION PLAN CONCERNING COVID-19 (CORONA VIRUS)

The Judges of the LaPorte County Courts are aware of the challenges presented by the outbreak of COVID-19 (the “Corona Virus”). The outbreak requires that the LaPorte County Courts take extraordinary measures in order to continue to provide access to justice in LaPorte County consistent with the health and wellness needs of our community. For the complete press release check out WIMS’ FACEBOOK page.