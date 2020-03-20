Egypt activist who urged prisoner release amid virus freed


Posted on: March 20th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The daughter of the mother of a prominent Egyptian activist says her mother has been released from detention after her arrest the previous day



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Egypt activist who urged prisoner release amid virus freed


Posted on: March 20th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The daughter of the mother of a prominent Egyptian activist says her mother has been released from detention after her arrest the previous day



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.