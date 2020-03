Iran’s leaders strike upbeat tone as virus toll climbs

Iran has announced 149 more fatalities from the new coronavirus, bringing its death toll to 1,433 amid nearly 20,000 confirmed cases

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Iran’s leaders strike upbeat tone as virus toll climbs

Iran has announced 149 more fatalities from the new coronavirus, bringing its death toll to 1,433 amid nearly 20,000 confirmed cases