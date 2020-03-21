A message from NIPSCO



During this heightened time of concern due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we want customers in the communities we serve to know that their safety and well-being is of utmost importance to us. We understand that this situation has changed how our customers function and operate in their daily lives. With many of you teleworking and e-learning from home, we know reliable energy is necessary to fulfill these needs. NIPSCO and its dedicated workforce will continue in its mission to provide the constant source of electric and natural gas service that customers are depending on. To do that, we have instituted our pandemic response plan, which involves short and long-term planning to address the unprecedented challenges we face today and in the future. Our work in the community, at our electric generation plants, and in our call centers continues uninterrupted, and we are fully staffed with contingency plans in place to continue working 24/7 to provide energy to our customers.

In addition, we’ve taken a series of proactive and preventive steps to safeguard NIPSCO employees, including restricting all non-essential business travel, implementing telework for all employees with the ability to work from home, minimizing in-person meetings by using technology, and stepping up cleaning and disinfection of work areas. Increased social distancing measures and steps to minimize close in-person interactions are also central to our plans to ensure our workforce remains safe and healthy. In some cases, certain types of work have been temporarily suspended in order to support our ability to respond to emergencies that might arise. We’ve also taken several actions to assist customers who may be financially impacted by recent events. We’ve voluntarily suspended disconnects for customers unable to pay their NIPSCO bills. This suspension applies to both residential, commercial and industrial customers and will remain in effect until further notice. In addition, we’re offering our most flexible payment plans to customers experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19. Finally, we remain in close contact with local and state officials and emergency responders, as well as our peers within the energy industry, to maintain an open line of communication in order to appropriately respond or adjust plans as the pandemic continues to evolve. For tips on ways to stay safe at home or to save energy, we invite you to visit NIPSCO.com. If we can be of further assistance to you, please contact our customer care center at 1-800-4-NIPSCO.