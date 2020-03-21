Coronavirus live updates: Emergency aid approved after New York declared ‘major disaster’

iStock(NEW YORK) — As the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket, some states are acting quickly by ordering variations of stay-at-home orders for residents. Oregon joined California, Illinois, New York, among others Friday night by issuing its order.

The respiratory virus, known officially as COVID-19, has reached every continent except Antarctica, and every state in America since emerging in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

Globally, there are at least 275,000 diagnosed cases and 11,399 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. More than 88,000 people have recovered from the virus worldwide.

In the United States, at least 19,624 diagnosed cases have been confirmed with at least 260 deaths. So far, 147 have recovered from COVID-19 in the U.S.

Today’s biggest developments:

– US Army scientists are on the front lines in fight against coronavirus

Here’s how the news is unfolding today. All times Eastern.



8:59 a.m.: Feds will have to prioritize supply and demand, former WH security adviser says

Former White House security adviser Tom Bossert told “Good Morning America” that federal authorities will soon have to make the difficult decision of determining who gets equipment and who does not.

“We are now in a kind of desperate life and death type of — almost two weeks before, maybe a week before — decision-making process, where federal authorities are going to have to start shunting equipment to places that need it and away from other places that want it,” Bossert, an ABC News contributor, told co-anchor Dan Harris.

Bossert added that hospitals and ICUs “are going to be overwhelmed.”

Bossert is a former security adviser to President Donald Trump. He noted that when watching recent White House press conference, he heard the efforts being made to stop the virus.

However, he also hoped that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence would continue to remind the public that “despite all of our efforts, with millions and millions of these pieces of equipment it’s not yet enough.”

6:17 a.m.: Amman, Jordan, all of Colombia institute lockdowns

More countries and major cities around the world are shutting down in an attempt to flatten the curve to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Amman, the capital city of Jordan, instituted a strict 24/7 stay-at-home policy Saturday that has strong repercussions if residents don’t adhere to the rules.

In a televised statement, government spokesman Amjad Adayleh said the curfew would remain in force until further notice. The drastic measure, Adayleh said, was initiated because “citizens did not respect directives,” requesting them to self-isolate in their homes.

Breaking the curfew would result in “immediate imprisonment,” for up to one year, he said.

The measures include closing schools and banning daily prayers in mosques for its 10 million residents.

Colombia also imposed a nationwide lockdown, which begins Wednesday and will last for 19 days.

“It is time to understand that our behavior saves lives,” President Iván Duque said in a statement Friday.

Jordan has 85 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Colombia has 128.

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.



3:01 a.m.: FEMA emergency aid approved after NY declared ‘major disaster’

President Donald Trump formally approved Federal Emergency Management Agency aid late Friday night after declaring the state of New York a “major disaster.”

The emergency declaration frees up funds to help recovery efforts to combat the coronavirus.

“Federal funding is also available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures,” FEMA said in a statement.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said the president told him he would approve the measure earlier Friday evening.

“FEMA needs to get to work NOW to open these MANY billions in direct aid for New York and individuals to help save lives and protect public health,” the Senate minority leader tweeted.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.