FAA says it is suspending flights to NYC-area and Philadelphia airports because of virus-related staffing issues
FAA says it is suspending flights to NYC-area and Philadelphia airports because of virus-related staffing issues
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
FAA says it is suspending flights to NYC-area and Philadelphia airports because of virus-related staffing issues
FAA says it is suspending flights to NYC-area and Philadelphia airports because of virus-related staffing issues
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.