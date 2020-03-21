HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE 3rd COVID-19 DEATH



The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Friday announced that a third Hoosier has died of COVID-19. The patient is an adult resident of Marion County over age 60 who had been hospitalized. ISDH reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing to 79 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. All but one are adults. This is an ongoing situation and is evolving rapidly. For more information, including a list of frequently asked questions, visit in.gov/coronavirus and subscribe for updates. Future updates will also be posted to this website.