Israeli leader offers to step down next year in unity deal


Posted on: March 21st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is ready to step down next year as part of a proposed power-sharing agreement with his chief rival meant to steer the country through the coronavirus crisis and end a year-long political deadlock



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Israeli leader offers to step down next year in unity deal


Posted on: March 21st, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is ready to step down next year as part of a proposed power-sharing agreement with his chief rival meant to steer the country through the coronavirus crisis and end a year-long political deadlock



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.