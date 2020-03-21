MCAS eLearning Schedule Changing After Spring Break



With the extension of eLearning through May 1, Michigan City Area Schools is adjusting its eLearning schedule after Spring Break to incorporate some of the waiver days that have been offered by the Indiana Department of Education and Governor Holcomb. MCAS wll continue with their current schedule of eLearning up until Spring Break. There will be no eLearning during Spring Break. Following Spring Break, MCAS will have eLearning Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. MCAS will be using waiver days on Thursdays and Fridays.