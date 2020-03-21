Philanthropy coalition forms across Northwest Indiana to respond to the coronavirus pandemic



As coronavirus (Covid-19) takes an unprecedented toll on the health and financial well-being of the residents in our communities, Northwest Indiana’s philanthropic foundations respond with a message of solidarity. In Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, Legacy Foundation, Crown Point Community Foundation, Foundations of East Chicago, Porter County Community Foundation and Unity Foundation are working together to support organizations serving those disproportionately impacted by the outbreak. The Foundations have established emergency funds to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and direct grants within the communities where they are located. With the emergency response funds, the foundations will coordinate efforts to meet needs as they arise and reduce duplication. Donate Online: Unity Foundation of LaPorte County: https://uflc.net/la-porte-county-disaster-relief-and-recovery-fund/ Donate by Check – Indicate Emergency Response Fund in the memo line and mail to: Porter County Community Foundation: 1401 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383 or Unity Foundation: 422 Franklin St Suite C, Michigan City, IN 46360.