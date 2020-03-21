Purdue Northwest commencement ceremonies will not take place this spring

In response to the rapidly changing situation with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and to support the public health response of the community, the traditional Purdue University Northwest (PNW) commencement ceremonies will not take place as scheduled in May 2020. The PNW Office of the Registrar announced the decision March 19 in a message to all students who are eligible to graduate this spring. PNW is exploring possible alternatives to honor the spring class of 2020.