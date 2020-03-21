Storms developing could bring flooding to South Sunday, snow to Northeast Monday

ABC News (NEW YORK) — A new storm will bring strong storms and some possible flooding in parts of the South beginning Sunday and some snow for parts of the Northeast on Monday as a coastal storm develops.

Parts of central Ohio dealt with flooding Friday morning after strong thunderstorms brought heavy rain to the region. Rainfall totals over the last few days in parts of central Ohio have exceeded 4 inches. River flooding continues Saturday morning in parts of the region, but any ongoing river flooding should begin to recede over the weekend.

The frontal system also brought a handful of damaging winds reports across eastern Ohio, western Pennsylvania and New York. Winds gusts of 59 mph were reported in parts of northern New York.

This same storm system brought some of the warmest air in months to parts of the Northeast on Friday afternoon. New York City reached 77 degrees, the warmest temperature since Oct. 7, 2019.

The next notable weather maker will develop in the southern U.S. late Saturday into Sunday. Heavy rain and some thunderstorms will move into parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas by Sunday morning, before expanding north and east during the day.

Some of the storms from Louisiana to Mississippi and Alabama could turn severe and bring some gusty winds.

This storm will be moving into the Ohio Valley and Southern Great Lakes by Monday, with the northern edge of the precipitation shield interacting with colder air. Additionally, a coastal low will develop over the coast of the Carolinas. This will likely result in at least a brief period of some snow in parts of the Northeast.

Meanwhile, a couple rounds of heavy rain will move across the South and parts of the Mid-Atlantic, which could cause some flash flooding.

The coastal low will ride fairly close to the coastline late on Monday and become a little more organized. As a result, rain will intensify close to the major cities, but snow will become a little heavier in parts of interior New England.

Additionally, winds will be picking up and it could be gusty in parts of New England.

As far as rainfall totals, 2 to 3 inches of rain will be possible in parts of the South, where rainfall over the last few months remains well above average.

Away from the major cities, in interior parts of New England snow accumulation will be possible. It looks like 3 to 6 inches will be possible in parts of Central New York, and into parts of northern Connecticut to Maine. The latest forecast guidance also shows some areas getting more than 6 inches, especially the highest elevations of the northern Appalachians.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

