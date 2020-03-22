Iran says new coronavirus has killed another 129 people, raising death toll to 1,685 amid 21,638 confirmed cases


Posted on: March 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Iran says new coronavirus has killed another 129 people, raising death toll to 1,685 amid 21,638 confirmed cases



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Iran says new coronavirus has killed another 129 people, raising death toll to 1,685 amid 21,638 confirmed cases


Posted on: March 22nd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Iran says new coronavirus has killed another 129 people, raising death toll to 1,685 amid 21,638 confirmed cases



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.