Q&A: What does 90-day tax delay mean for filers?

The Trump administration has announced that taxpayers will be allowed to delay filing and paying their federal tax bills for 90 days as part of an emergency relief plan amid the coronavirus pandemic

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Q&A: What does 90-day tax delay mean for filers?

The Trump administration has announced that taxpayers will be allowed to delay filing and paying their federal tax bills for 90 days as part of an emergency relief plan amid the coronavirus pandemic