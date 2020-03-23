Michigan City Police Department Investigating Shooting of Subject from Fort Wayne



During the late evening hours of Saturday March 21st, 2020; Michigan City Police Department Shift II Patrol Units were dispatched to the area of 11th Street and Lafayette Street for a report of shots being fired. While patrol units were in the area checking on this complaint, officers were then dispatched to Franciscan St. Anthony Hospital for a subject that arrived in the ER with a gunshot wound. Off-duty Michigan City Police Department officers that were working security for Franciscan St. Anthony advised responding units that the vehicle that had dropped off the gunshot victim was leaving the parking lot. Responding officers were able to intercept this vehicle, which was occupied by two (2) 16-year-old males and on (1) 19-year-old male, all from Fort Wayne, Indiana. These subjects were detained and brought to the police department for questioning. The Michigan City Police Department Investigative Division and La Porte County Drug Task Force (LCDTF) was then called in to investigate this incident. Investigators worked throughout the evening and into the early morning hours. Evidence of shots being fired was located in the area of the 300 Block of Lafayette Street. Investigators also recovered illegal drugs and a firearm as a result of this investigation. Investigators made two arrests for weapon and drug offenses. Arrested was 19 year old Ethan Gates, and a 16-year-old male, both from Fort Wayne, Indiana. Ethan was transported to the La Porte County Jail where he is being held pending a probable cause determination and the filing of formal charges in LaPorte County Superior Court #4. The 16-year-old male was transported to the La Porte County Juvenile Services Center. The third juvenile in the vehicle was interviewed and released to a parent. The gunshot victim, a 20-year-old male from Fort Wayne, Indiana has been transferred to an area hospital for treatment. The victim’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. The police department would ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the lead detective on this case, Lieutenant Kevin Urbanczyk at 219-874-3221 Ext: 1042 or the La Porte County Drug Task Force, Corporal Kyle Shiparski at 219-874-3221 Ext: 1011.