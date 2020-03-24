After hit one-off benefit show, Rosie O’Donnell mulling talk show comeback

Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television(NEW YORK) — After the success of her one-night-only return of her talk show, Rosie O’Donnell is thinking about bringing it back full time.

Variety reports that, in an exclusive interview, the 58-year-old says her stand-alone show, which was streamed on Broadway.com inspired her to think about a comeback.

Saying that people are craving nostalgia more than ever, O’Donnell said, “Maybe we’ll keep doing them on the internet or who knows what TV is going to look like when we get through all of this.”

The standalone show, which aired Sunday, raised $600,000 for The Actors Fund.

The Rosie O’Donnell Show launched in 1996, and was a huge hit for the stand-up comic and actress, running in syndication until 2002. In that time, the program won five Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Daytime Talk Show.

