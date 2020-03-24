COVID-19 UPDATE FROM ISDH



The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Monday reported 58 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 259 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. Seven Hoosiers have died, including an Allen County adult over age 60 whose death was announced Sunday by the Allen County Health Department. A total of 1,960 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, including 466 in the last 24 hours