DWD closing central office, all WorkOne centers until further notice



The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced on Monday that it will close to the public its office at the Indiana Government Center downtown as well as all WorkOne centers statewide until further notice. DWD and WorkOne leadership made the decision in the interest of taking every possible measure to protect Hoosier health and safety, and to promote social distancing, to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Individuals must apply for unemployment benefits online using a computer, tablet or smart phone. For all questions related to unemployment insurance, please visit www.unemployment.in.gov, which includes an updated FAQ, tutorial and other helpful information.