In pandemic, rumors of martial law fly despite reassurances
The use of National Guard units around the country to help with the response to the coronavirus pandemic is prompting rumors of a military-enforced national lockdown or even martial law
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
In pandemic, rumors of martial law fly despite reassurances
The use of National Guard units around the country to help with the response to the coronavirus pandemic is prompting rumors of a military-enforced national lockdown or even martial law
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.