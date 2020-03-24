LA PORTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE COVID-19 RESPONSE



Current unprecedented times call for changes and adjustments to help ensure the well-being of the county and our deputies. Therefore, the following precautionary measures are being taken by the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). Citizens are asked to only come to the front desk for necessary business and jail related matters. If you are unsure of the importance of your situation, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 219-326-7700, ext. 2324. Calls for Service: Deputies will respond to ALL emergency and in-progress calls for service as in the past. Non-emergency calls that do not require the physical presence of a deputy may be handled over the telephone. Additionally, deputies who do respond to a specific location may be wearing latex gloves. Deputies have been instructed to maintain a safe interview distance of at least 6 feet, and if possible, communicate in open-air locations.Hotline opens Tuesday to help business and industry with Stay-at-Home Order