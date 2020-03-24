Office of Mayor Duane Parry-City of Michigan City

OFFICE OF MAYOR DUANE PARRY

City of Michigan City

Coronavirus Update

In light of COVID-19, and the order by our Governor Eric Holcomb, Mayor Duane Parry is introducing a “SAFER AT HOME” plan for all businesses and residents in Michigan City perform only essential services for the next 14 days. With the number of cases of COVID-19 rising, we need to take every step now to slow the spread of the virus, and to preserve precious healthcare resources to care for those who may soon need them.

WHAT DOES “SAFER AT HOME” MEAN?

Residents of Michigan City are required to stay inside their homes unless they are engaged in certain “essential activities.” On those occasions when you are out of your home for necessary tasks, stay at least six feet away from others and be in groups less than ten.

YOU CAN GO…

to the grocery, or convenience store

to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)

to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru *(these services may require credit card purchases only)

to care for or support a friend or family member

For a walk, ride your bike, jog or be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others.

To walk your pets or take them to the veterinarian if necessary

To help someone to get necessary supplies

Receive deliveries from businesses that deliver

Things YOU SHOULD NOT Do…

Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by the Governor’s Order

Visit friends and family without need

Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out

Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home.

WHICH Jobs and SERVICES ARE DEEMED ESSENTIAL?

The following are examples of essential activities that will remain open per the Governor’s Executive Order:

Essential government functions including law enforcement, fire, emergency response, transportation, and businesses that provide government programs and services, including our prison and jail staff.

Food and beverage: grocery and beverage stores, food banks, catering, and convenience stores selling food.

Medical, mental and behavioral healthcare.

Sanitation and waste removal businesses and services

Energy, water, and sewage businesses and services

Pharmacies and medical supply businesses.

Vehicle fuel, support, service stations and businesses

Banks, Credit Unions, insurance companies, accounting businesses, and supporting businesses.

Legal and judicial services

Home hardware and business repair

Warehousing and storage

Construction and facilities design businesses

Product logistics, transport, and distribution businesses

Parcel transportation and delivery businesses

Veterinary and pet supply business, including agricultural services and the caring and feeding of all livestock and farm animals

Home and business cleaning and maintenance services

All businesses which rely upon deliveries.

Internet and telecommunications systems.

In addition:

Daycare and childcare business will remain open but will prioritize children of parents working in essential services.

Hotels and commercial lodges will remain open but must end entertainment or in-dining services.

All businesses will adhere to CDC guidance on social distancing and hand hygiene in the workplace, including encouraging work-from-home and allowing employees when possible to work on-site in shifts to optimize social distancing in the workplace.

Grocery stores and pharmacies will make an effort to establish hours only available to senior citizens.

Our Salvation Army, United Way and social services deemed necessary to help our community

Please note restaurant, bars and social clubs not in compliance with the Governor’s order will be reported to the Health Department and Excise Police for license suspensions

This Order does not apply to employees of government agencies working within the course and scope of their public service employment. Employees of the City of Michigan City shall follow current or future directives issued by the Mayor.

LETS ALL DO WHAT WE CAN

With the threat of a coronavirus pandemic looming, health officials are reminding people that hand-washing — done the right way — is one of the most effective means to keep it at bay.

The CDC advises people to spend at least 20 seconds scrubbing their hands, especially after going to the bathroom and before eating — as well as after blowing their nose, coughing or sneezing.

Follow these steps every time:

— Wet your hands with running water and apply a copious amount of soap.

— Lather your hands, rub the back of your hands and interlock your fingers.

— Scrub and rotate your hands.

— Clean your thumbs, the top of your fingers and your wrists.

— Rinse off the soap and dry your hands with a clean towel.

If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol — but always use soap and water if your hands are visibly dirty.

Keep in mind that sanitizers do not get rid of all types of germs.

Finally…. This is Growing and not slowing so Let us all keep Safe and get through this together!