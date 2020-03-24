Park Facilities to Close Due to Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order

The Michigan City Park Department, in compliance with Governor’s Executive Order No. 20-08, item 5 “Prohibited Activities,” will be closing all city playgrounds effective immediately and until further notice.

Closures also include the Michigan City Golf Course, Washington Park Zoo, Michigan City Senior Center, Krueger Memorial Hall, the Oasis Splash Park, the Guy Foreman Amphitheater, the Old Bandstand, all park programs, and all city picnic shelters.