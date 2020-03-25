COVID-19 infections rise in New York with peak weeks away

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state has climbed to 3,800, with close to 900 in intensive care

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

COVID-19 infections rise in New York with peak weeks away

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state has climbed to 3,800, with close to 900 in intensive care