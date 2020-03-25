Cricket captain, Bollywood star send virus message to India

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma have posted a video message to their compatriots urging them to stay at home for the next three weeks in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus

