Disturbance Results in One Arrested



The Valparaiso Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Forest Park Ave. Tuesday evening at approximately 8:40 p.m. to investigate the report of a disturbance. The reported disturbance had occurred earlier in the day and police arrived to speak with the male subject involved in the incident. Upon arrival, the male initially declined to speak with officers; however, eventually was called to the front of the home by police. The investigation resulted in the male subject being taken into custody on charges of Domestic Battery and Intimidation. The male was identified as 43 year old Barry Smith of Valparaiso. Smith was transported to and held at the Porter County Jail on these charges.