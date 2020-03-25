Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard waive April rents for their tenants due to COVID-19

ABC/Jeff Niera(LOS ANGELES) — Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard aren’t just one of our favorite celebrity couples — it seems they’re two of our favorite landlords as well.

The Veronica Mars actress and the Parenthood actor have decided to waive April’s rent for tenants in the Los Angeles properties they own, Good Morning America has confirmed.

TMZ was first to report the news.

The duo — who have been married since 2013 — made this call soon after California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, issued a stay-at-home order on March 19 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many are facing financial uncertainty or unemployment during the COVID-19 crisis. Among other things, not being able to pay rent has become a real worry for people across the country.

Bell and Shepard aren’t the only members of their family helping out. Their daughters — six-year-old Lincoln and five-year-old Delta — even cracked open their piggy bank to contribute to nonprofit No Kid Hungry.

The family donated over $150,000 to the charity, including just over $7 from the kids.

