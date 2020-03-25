Krueger Middle School Student Selected to Perform at Carnegie Hall

Michigan City, IN — March 25, 2020 — Joie Nichols, a student at Krueger Middle School, has been selected for the 2020 Middle School Honors Performance Series in late June with the Honors Junior Choir. Participation in one of the Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated middle school performers from across North America and select schools internationally.



Nichols is a member of Krueger’s 8th Grade Chorus. She auditioned this winter for the Honors Performance Series and was accepted by the Honors Selection Board after a review of her application and audition recording.



“Selection for the Honors Series is something each Junior Finalist should be extremely proud of,” said Matt Castrina, Vice President for the Honors Performance Series. “We process thousands of applications annually, selecting only the most talented student performers. Working with these conductors and musicians and performing at Carnegie Hall is a one-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians never forget.”



Junior Finalists are scheduled to come together in New York City in late June and perform at Carnegie Hall on June 28. They have the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors, work with other Junior Finalists, and get a taste of New York City.



At this time no plans for canceling or rescheduling have been announced due to coronavirus, however, Nichols and her music teacher, Shirley Allen, realize this is a possibility. Currently, Carnegie Hall has announced it is canceling all events through May 10.



“We’re so proud of Joie and hopeful that she will have an opportunity to perform with the Honors Choir,” says Allen. “She is a talented vocalist and has a bright future ahead!”

