La Porte PD COVID-19 update



A press release on Tuesday from the La Porte City Police Dept. explained the following guidelines. In response to Governor Holcomb’s shelter at home order, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the La Porte Police Department procedures are as follows. Records personnel will be down to one clerk per business day. All records/accident requests should be either emailed or phoned in. We ask that you provide an email address or fax number to send those to you if you are cleared to receive them. Contact LPPD records via email [email protected] or by phone 219-362-9446. Records will be available M-F 7a-3p. Handgun permits will be processed though no fingerprints will be done. Most of the handgun permit can be started on line and fingerprints taken off site. Please call ahead for appointment once you have completed the online requirements and have your fingerprint receipt. On line applications can be accessed www.in.gov/isp/2829.htm We ask the public do their business via the email or telephone; however the lobby will be open from 8a-4p for limited walk in traffic for police matters. There will be a sworn police officer working the front desk M-F 8a-4p. If you have police or records related questions do not hesitate to call 219-362-9446 to speak with the desk officer. After 4 pm follow the prompts on our automated answering system to be connected with dispatch. All detectives and patrol officers will be on duty during their regular assigned shifts. As the in the past week, it will be up to the individual officer if they wish to handle non-emergency calls over the telephone when possible. All emergency calls, in progress and accident calls will be answered as always. All patrol shifts will be actively patrolling and checking their neighborhoods and businesses with heightened awareness to closed businesses. Please do not take it personally if an officer is maintaining social distancing or decides to wear protective devices. Our officers respond to approx. 2800 calls for service a month and they must be cautious. The La Porte Police will not be stopping vehicles to check for compliance with the Governors order however if they will be keeping a watchful eye for any criminal activity as they always have. No passes will be required from the public and we simply ask that all citizens comply with the orders and use common sense.