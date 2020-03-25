RED CROSS TO HOLD VIRTUAL ‘ZERO TO HERO’ TRAINING



These classes on Sat., March 28, 9 am-5 pm ET and Sun., March 29, 1 pm-6 pm ET will be offered virtually through Zoom. Please register by 3 pm on Friday, March 27, at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZeroToHeroIndiana “Zero to Hero” is a free weekend training program for new and existing volunteers, preparing them to be a Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) member. DAT members respond to community crises such as home fires or natural disasters. They assist and guide the victims and provide them with resources for recovery. Examples of course content include Psychological First Aid and Mass Care. For more information, contact [email protected] or (765) 670-9150.