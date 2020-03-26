Duchess Meghan will narrate Disneynature film ‘Elephant’

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will narrate a new Disneynature film, Elephant, which hits the streaming service Disney+ April 3, the company announced Thursday.

A source close to Meghan tells ABC News that the duchess recorded the voiceover in London last fall and had been made aware of the film through mutual friends of the filmmakers.

This is Meghan’s only project in the works with Disney, the source added, despite speculation to the contrary.

To mark the premiere of Elephant, which occurs during Earth Month, Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are supporting Elephants Without Borders, an organization working in Botswana — a country dear to Meghan and Harry — to ensure the safety of people and elephants.

Among other goals, Elephants Without Borders is working to protect Botswana’s elephants and provide resources to the communities living near them.

Meghan’s involvement with Elephants, a documentary about a family of African elephants, marks the first professional endeavor for the duchess since she and Prince Harry announced in February that they were stepping down as “senior members” of the royal family.

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, vacate their official royal roles on March 31. Their office at Buckingham Palace will close the next day.

Going forward, they will spend the “majority of their time” with their 10-month-old son, Archie, in North America, where they will no longer use their HRH titles. They’ll also no longer represent Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, nor will they receive public funds for royal duties.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.