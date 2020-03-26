Healthcare Foundation of La Porte enacts emergency grant funding plan



The Board of Directors of the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) voted (March 25, 2020) to approve a plan that allows the HFL to provide emergency grants to qualifying organizations who are working in La Porte County communities to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. In line with the HFL’s mission, the board took swift action to respond to community needs. Phase 1 of the plan addresses immediate needs. It runs from March 25, 2020 to May 30, 2020 but can be flexible to follow the progression of the crisis and government orders. Phase 2 of the plan is designed to address some of the long-term affects the community will face and will include recovery efforts funding. This phase will be shared upon board approval and communicated to the community, as soon as the immediate crisis is over and long-term needs are identified. For more information, email [email protected]