Indiana Election Commission adopts new procedures for June 2 Primary Election



In response to recommendations from Governor Eric Holcomb, Secretary of State Connie Lawson, and the leadership of Indiana’s major political parties, the Indiana Election Commission has issued an order making it easier for Hoosiers to vote in the June 2nd Primary Election. Governor Holcomb previously moved the primary from May 5th to June 2nd. The complete order detailing each change is available at https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/2404.htm Eligible Hoosiers can register to vote online, check their registration status, and request an absentee ballot by visiting www.IndianaVoters.com