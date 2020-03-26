Kim Kardashian receives more sarcasm than advice when asking Twitter how to entertain her kids during quarantine

ABC/Nicole Wilder(LOS ANGELES) — It goes to show that parents, no matter how wealthy they are, are struggling to keep their kids entertained as households practice social distancing and self-quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim Kardashian, who is a mother of four, turned to Twitter on Wednesday for suggestions on how to make the quarantine period easier for her little ones.

“What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained???,” the reality star tweeted. “As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!”

Unfortunately for the 39-year-old, advice was scarce as most of the replies referenced her ongoing feud with Taylor Swift.

One of the top suggestions, with over 6,000 likes, was a snarky “we are listening to taylor swift.” Others recommended the Kardashian-West clan enjoy a relaxing movie, particularly Swift’s documentary Miss Americana on Netflix.

Of course, others encouraged Kim to have her kids “help you, write an apology to Taylor.”

The fans are referencing the recent leak of the complete infamous phone call between Kim’s husband Kanye West and Taylor, where he discussed his upcoming track “Famous.”

The leaked audio revealed West never told Taylor he planned on calling her a “b****” in the song, something Taylor claimed since initial portions of the call, which she claimed were “edited,” were posted online.

The leak sparked the trending hashtags #KanyeWestIsOverParty and #TaylorToldTheTruth on Twitter.

Drama aside, fans of Kardashian did eventually come forward with helpful advice, from recommending the family buy a Nintendo Switch and play the new Animal Crossing game to having each child tell a story campfire style.

