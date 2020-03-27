Aries Spears explains why "nothing’s off limit in comedy": "Laughter is pain and pain is laughter"

(NEW YORK) — Like other comedians around the world, Aries Spears is doing his best to make people laugh even during these trying times.

That’s why it’s not surprising that the MADtv alum and master impersonator, who recently posted some hilarious impersonations on his Instagram, told ABC Audio that when it comes to comedy, “Nothing’s off limits.”

“No, but timing is everything in comedy,” Spears clarifies. “If it’s some tragic that just happened, you might want to hold up. But at some point, time heals.”

“So, you’ve got to move forward,” he continues. “And, you know, that’s why the whole thing about laughter is pain and pain is laughter: The two go together.”

Spears’ thoughts on the importance of laughter definitely ring true for today. Since the news broke of the COVID-19 pandemic, the comedian-actor has been consistently posting funny videos and impersonations to help fans get through the difficult time.

“You know, no matter what goes on in your life, you’ve got to at some point figure out how to laugh at it to move on,” he says. “Or, to take the sting off of it. So, yeah, no, nothing’s off limits.”

