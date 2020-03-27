As people social distance, everyone wants to know ‘how to make banana bread’

strevell/iStock(NEW YORK) — The only thing people seem to be talking about besides coronavirus is baking.

As Americans stay home to “flatten the curve” and practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most tweeted about activities for those at home has been cooking and baking. The hashtag #QuarantineBread emerged, according to Twitter, where twice as many people as usual tweeted about cooking and baking this week.

The baking trend carried over onto Google where a trending search of the week was “How to make banana bread.”

Look no further.

Taste of Home shared their recipe for the “best ever” banana bread, sent in from their reader Gert Kaiser of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“Whenever I pass a display of bananas in the grocery store, I can almost smell the wonderful aroma of my best banana bread recipe,” she wrote. “It really is that good!”

Get the recipe for this highly rated banana bread below.

Best-ever banana bread

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Prep time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Yield: one loaf (16 slices)

Ingredients:

1 and 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 and 1/2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs, room temperature

2 medium ripe bananas, mashed (1 cup)

1/2 cup canola oil

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup chopped walnuts

Directions:

In a large bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking soda and salt.

In another bowl, combine the eggs, bananas, oil, buttermilk and vanilla; add to flour mixture, stirring just until combined. Fold in nuts.

Pour into a greased or parchment-lined 9-inch by 5-inch loaf pan.

If desired, sprinkle with additional walnuts.

Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour and 20 minutes to 1 hour and 30 minute or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Cool on wire rack.



One slice: 255 calories, 12g fat (1g saturated fat), 27mg cholesterol, 166mg sodium, 34g carbohydrate (21g sugars, 1g fiber), 4g protein

